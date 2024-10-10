Elimination of three Russian infantrymen by drones in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
Footage of the elimination of Russian infantrymen from the 21st Special Forces Battalion of the Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Ukrainian drone operators caught Russian infantrymen in the open in the Pokrovsk direction.
Newly arrived at the front, the poorly trained assaultmen of the Russian Armed Forces did not even try to get under the tank to get a chance to survive. When they heard the sound of approaching kamikaze drones, they chaotically ran away and became an excellent target for FPV drone pilots.
