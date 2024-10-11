At least four drones almost simultaneously attack and destroy the enemy APC-82 with occupants. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 68th Dovbush Brigade destroyed an enemy APC-82 whose crew was trying to land assault troops.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat operation was posted on social media. The recording shows the almost simultaneous operation of at least four Ukrainian drones of different types.

