At least four drones almost simultaneously attack and destroy the enemy APC-82 with occupants. VIDEO
Drone operators from the 68th Dovbush Brigade destroyed an enemy APC-82 whose crew was trying to land assault troops.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat operation was posted on social media. The recording shows the almost simultaneous operation of at least four Ukrainian drones of different types.
See also Censor.NET: Ukrainian soldiers of the Dnipro Stormtroopers unit fire at Russian positions with Iranian shells from a D-30 howitzer. VIDEO.
