Truth about CHOSEN COMPANY: Did Americans kill Russian prisoners?. VIDEO
About the impressive and legendary video of this war, one of the craziest assault operations in August 2023, the scandal in The New York Times, and war crimes charges. Ryan O'Leary, one of the most respected people in the Russian-Ukrainian war, told Butusov Plus channel about this and more: an American veteran of the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and commander of the CHOSEN COMPANY volunteer unit in the Ukrainian infantry.
