Fighters of 45th SAB destroyed enemy howitzer and 2 warehouses from BK with direct hit. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade named after General Myron Tarnavskyi destroyed an enemy cannon and two ammunition depots in the east.

The corresponding video was published on the brigade's page, Censor.NET reports.

A direct hit destroyed a cannon and two field depots with ammunition.

