Defense forces destroyed Russian BM-21 "Grad" MLRS along with enemy settlement. VIDEO

Pilots of the Muramasa unit of the 109th separate territorial defence brigade destroyed a Russian BM-21 Grad MLRS. The strike also eliminated the entire enemy MLRS crew.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the soldiers' coordinated work was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel .

