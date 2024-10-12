Soldiers of 41st Brigade in Kursk region destroy enemy mortar positions along with ammunition depot. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 41st Separate Mechanised Brigade in the Kursk direction destroyed enemy mortar positions along with the Russian ammunition depot.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Operational Armed Forces telegram channel.
