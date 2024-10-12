Soldiers of 68th Separate Mechanized Brigade eliminate Russian invader with kamikaze drone. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 68th Separate Ranger Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush eliminated a Russian infantryman with a kamikaze drone.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of our fighters was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
