Tauride paratroopers repel massive Russian attack and burn 7 armored vehicles with infantry and 1 tank. VIDEO

25 armoured vehicles with infantry, supported by 5 tanks, stormed the positions of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade of the Tauride brigade, which is holding the line in the Kurakhivsk direction.

The occupiers failed to achieve surprise as the columns were detected by aerial reconnaissance in time. The invaders faced artillery fire and kamikaze drone strikes far from the outskirts.

The anti-tank gunners successfully engaged in combat, and the minefields worked reliably.

The paratroopers, repelling the attack, burned seven armoured vehicles with infantry and one tank. Another tank was hit. 33 occupants were killed in the battle. The same number of Russians were injured, Censor.NET reports.

