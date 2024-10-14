30 Seconds To Mars frontman Jared Leto calls war "problem" and dreams of concerts in Russia: Foreign Ministry responds. VIDEO

30 Seconds To Mars frontman and actor Jared Leto calls Russia's war against Ukraine "a problem" during a performance in Serbia and expresses desire to give concerts in Moscow and Kyiv

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"You missed us! I felt a lot of Russian energy around me. And here's what I'll tell you: one day, when all these problems are over, we will meet you in your homeland. We'll come back to Serbia, we'll go to St Petersburg, Moscow, we'll stop by Kyiv. We will hang out and have fun. That's how it should be," he said at the concert.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stressed that the "feeling of Russian energy" is offensive to those who are fighting against Russia and sacrificing their lives for freedom.

"There can be no appeasement for Russia as long as it continues its attempts to solve the 'problem' of Ukraine's very existence," the ministry said.

It should be noted that in March 2014, Jared Leto came to Independence Square to support Ukrainians.

After the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, Leto expressed support for Ukrainians. He noted that his "heart is breaking over" what is happening in Ukraine "in this chaotic and destructive time". He also attended charity events in support of Ukrainians

