Salvos to accompaniment of music: 26th artillery brigade shows art of artillery. VIDEO
The 26th Artillery Brigade named after Lieutenant General Roman Dashkevych published a video showing the art of artillery.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the official Facebook page of the brigade.
The short video shows salvos of Ukrainian artillery accompanied by musical instruments.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password