Large redeployment of Russian troops to front was spotted in Mariupol: columns were moving to Vremivsk direction. VIDEO

On 13 October, a large redeployment of Russian invaders' manpower took place in the temporarily occupied Mariupol. Enemy trucks were moving in two columns in the direction of Vremivsk.

This was reported in Telegram by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Once again, more than 20 trucks were moving in two convoys along the route Russia - Novoazovsk - Mariupol - Nikolske - Rozivsko-Polohivska agglomeration or Vremivsk direction," he said.

According to Andriushchenko, the peculiarity of this transfer is the absence of tactical markings on the trucks, which probably indicates the preparation of a new offensive operation, the location of which has not yet been determined by the Russians.

"It will depend on the readiness of our Defence Forces," he added.

