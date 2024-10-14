Occupier drops ammunition from drone on female cyclist in Kherson region. VIDEO
In the Kherson region, an enemy drone operator dropped a munition on a woman riding a bicycle on the road.
According to Censor.NET, the attack on civilians was filmed and posted on social media by the Russians themselves.
