ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7943 visitors online
News Video War
12 618 25

Occupier drops ammunition from drone on female cyclist in Kherson region. VIDEO

In the Kherson region, an enemy drone operator dropped a munition on a woman riding a bicycle on the road.

According to Censor.NET, the attack on civilians was filmed and posted on social media by the Russians themselves.

Read more: Prosecutor’s Office: Russian Armed Forces serviceman to be tried for torturing civilian in Kyiv region

Author: 

Russian Army (9248) war crimes (814) Khersonska region (2118)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 