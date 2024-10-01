Prosecutor’s Office: Russian Armed Forces serviceman to be tried for torturing civilian in Kyiv region

The firing pointer of one of the Russian army units who shot a civilian man in the leg in the occupied village of Bohdanivka, Brovary district, in March 2022, will be tried.

"Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, an indictment was sent to the court against a serviceman of the 15th Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 and Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement reads.

What crime did the occupier commit?

According to the investigation, he was serving as a firing pointer in his unit. In March 2022, a Russian soldier, while in the occupied village of Bohdanivka, Brovary district, fired an automatic firearm into the leg of a civilian local resident, causing a perforating wound.

After that, the occupier put a knife to the throat of the wounded man, who was lying on the ground, and interrogated him about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Later, together with other occupiers, they brought the victim to the premises of a local school, where he was detained and interrogated for five days.

The man did not participate in the armed conflict and did not pose any threat. He did not have any weapons, instruments or means that could justify the use of violence against him.

The pre-trial investigation and operational support was carried out by the SSU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region.