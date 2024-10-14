Azov Brigade is armed with updated domestic Novator-2 armored vehicles. VIDEO

The 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov of the National Guard has been armed with domestic Novator-2 armoured vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, the review of the Novator was published by the brigade's press service.

"It will take you to the assault, cover you with Browning, and quickly evacuate you from the battle. The newest Ukrainian second-generation armoured vehicle Novator-2 has incorporated the best solutions for fast and safe movement to the battlefield," the statement said.

What is known about Novator-2

The team said that this modification was developed on the Ford F-550 chassis.

The vehicle is also equipped with a 6.7-litre, 8-cylinder engine with 300 horsepower.

"Manufacturers have learnt from the mistakes of the Novator that infantry should ride in safety, in armour. So they decided to lengthen it by 10 cm. But they did a very good job when they sewed everything up with full armour. It can accommodate 9 people in the combat team alone. A driver and a machine gunner also go in it. There is a 12.7 turret on the roof for a Browning machine gun," the soldiers said.

It is known that the first-generation Novator could carry five passengers.

