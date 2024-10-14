Defense Forces repel enemy assault, destroy IFVs and capture occupiers in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Spartan Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine repelled an enemy assault in the Kharkiv region. As a result, the occupiers lost equipment and a reinforced infantry platoon, and several Russians were captured.

This was announced by the commander of the National Guard, Oleksandr Pivnenko, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy made another attempt to assault and tried to advance to Ukrainian positions in small groups. However, the Russian assault failed. The brigade's aerial reconnaissance men detected the movement of enemy personnel and immediately launched fire with attack drones and UAV drops. As a result of the accurate work, the Russian assault was stopped. The enemy lost equipment, including an infantry fighting vehicle and an infantry platoon," said Pivnenko.

Watch more: Azov Brigade is armed with updated domestic Novator-2 armored vehicles. VIDEO