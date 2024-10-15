Zelenskyy on weapons production: No matter what happens in world, Ukraine will be strong. VIDEO

In his evening video address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that at the end of this month, Ukrainian defence production would be awarded new contracts.

"Report by Chief Commander Syrskyi. The situation at the front is difficult, but we are holding our ground. And I am grateful to every brigade, every soldier, sergeant and officer who ensure our resilience. Separately, the Kursk operation: we continue to implement the tasks set.

Today, the Minister of Defence made a report on my instruction to increase funding for our domestic, Ukrainian weapons production: drones, electronic warfare, artillery, attracting partner investment, our capabilities. By the end of this month, we will have specific new contracts in our Ukrainian defence production. This is one of our top priorities. No matter what happens in the world, Ukraine will be strong. This is the most important thing," Zelenskyy said.