Zelenskyy met with a multi-party delegation from Canadian Parliament: They discussed Ukraine’s invitation to NATO, support for energy system and defense assistance. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with a multi-party delegation of the House of Commons of the Parliament of Canada led by Speaker Greg Fergus.

Zelenskyy noted that this visit to Ukraine is an important signal of support from Canada.

"We have felt the support of the Canadian people, government, and parliament since the beginning of this war. Thank you for your military and political support. This is extremely important because we feel that we are not alone in this fight," the President said.

Zelenskyy also thanked Canada for its decision to allocate CAD 5 billion in proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

As noted, the main topic of discussion was Ukraine's path to NATO and an invitation to join the Alliance. Zelenskyy noted that this is one of the key points of the Victory Plan, which he has already presented to the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Germany. In particular, the meeting discussed Ukraine's expectations from the NATO Parliamentary Assembly meeting to be held in Canada in November.

"We need very strong signals of support for Ukraine's accession to NATO from our allies," the President stressed.

The OP said that other important topics of the meeting included support for the Ukrainian energy system before the start of winter, further defence assistance and continued sanctions pressure on Russia.

They also discussed Canada's leadership in the release of captured and deported Ukrainians. They discussed preparations for a conference to be held in Canada on 30-31 October. The event will be dedicated to this particular point of the Peace Formula.

In his turn, Greg Fergus stressed that the visit of representatives of all parties of the House of Commons demonstrates the unity and solidarity of the Canadian Parliament with Ukraine.