Kamikaze drone attacks Russian invader while he stands alone in field. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Achilles Strike Unmanned Aerial System of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Ivan Sirko, supported by paratroopers of the 77th Separate Airmobile Dnieper Ukraine Brigade, eliminated two Russian invaders.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

"One of the occupiers was standing in the middle of the field, brooding, and became an easy target for the FPV drone, which hit him in the head. The second occupier tried to escape, but was caught by the drone and killed on the spot," the publication added.

