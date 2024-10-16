One and half dozen liquidated occupiers lie on path near Lyptsi in Kharkiv region. VIDEO 18+

A drone operator of the "Hostri Kartuzy" unit filmed one and half dozen bodies of liquidated occupants lying on a path near Lyptsi in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the video posted on social media notes that the trail leads to the occupiers' positions and is under the full control of Ukrainian drones.

"Russians' route to reach their combat positions. Kharkiv region, approach to Lyptsi. And this is how all their routes look like. It's hard to say what motivates them to follow these paths, but I'm sure that there are some "detachment barriers" involved," the commentary to the video reads.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

