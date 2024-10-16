DPRK transfers not only weapons to Russian Federation, but also personnel for army - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that North Korea supplies Russia not only with weapons but also with workers for factories.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state said this during the presentation of the Victory Plan in parliament.

"The coalition of criminals together with Putin now includes North Korea - the Kim family, which holds more than 20 million people in slavery. Our intelligence records not only the transfer of weapons from North Korea to Russia, but also the transfer of people. These are workers for Russian factories to replace Russians killed in the war. And personnel for the Russian army," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, this is actually the participation of the second state in the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

"Everyone sees the Iranian regime's assistance to Putin as well as China's cooperation with Russia. Despite its statements, Beijing refrains from taking really serious, effective steps to stop Putin, to stop Russia's aggression and violation of the UN Charter," he concluded.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently stated: "We see an increasing alliance between Russia and regimes like North Korea. This is no longer just about transferring weapons. This is actually about the transfer of people from North Korea to the occupying military forces."

Earlier, the Washington Post wrote that several thousand soldiers from the DPRK are undergoing training in Russia and may be sent to the frontline in Ukraine.

In early October, South Korean Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun said that the DPRK could send its military to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine in support of Russia's war against our country.

The head of the Centre for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, said that the information about Russia's alleged preparation of soldiers from the DPRK to be sent to the frontline in Ukraine is not true.

On 15 October, the media reported that on the basis of the 11th separate airborne assault brigade of the Russian occupation army, Russians began to form a so-called "special Buryat battalion". It will be staffed by North Korean citizens.

