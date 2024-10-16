ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10257 visitors online
News Video War
16 932 53

Azov Brigade fighters capture 17 Russian servicemen in Toretsk direction. VIDEO

While repelling enemy assaults near New York, fighters of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade, together with adjacent units, captured 17 soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces.

The brigade noted that Azov continues to replenish the exchange fund to ensure the speedy return of its comrades in arms from captivity, Censor.NET reports.

"The Russians came from different parts of the Russian Federation, some of them complicit in war crimes. All their testimonies will be handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation," the brigade said.

The soldiers of the brigade guarantee the preservation of life to all Russians who have decided to lay down their arms and surrender.

Watch more: Azov Brigade is armed with updated domestic Novator-2 armored vehicles. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9270) captivity (785) Azov (305)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 