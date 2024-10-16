Azov Brigade fighters capture 17 Russian servicemen in Toretsk direction. VIDEO
While repelling enemy assaults near New York, fighters of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade, together with adjacent units, captured 17 soldiers of the Russian Armed Forces.
The brigade noted that Azov continues to replenish the exchange fund to ensure the speedy return of its comrades in arms from captivity, Censor.NET reports.
"The Russians came from different parts of the Russian Federation, some of them complicit in war crimes. All their testimonies will be handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation," the brigade said.
The soldiers of the brigade guarantee the preservation of life to all Russians who have decided to lay down their arms and surrender.
