Three occupiers are blown up by mines on outskirts of Selydove. VIDEO

Three Russian assaultmen on the outskirts of Selydove, Donetsk region, are blown up by mines planted by the engineer units of the 15th Kara-Dag Brigade of the National Guard.

The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Killed six invaders, captured two: fighters of 225th SAB seize enemy position in Kursk region. VIDEO