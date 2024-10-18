Kremlin propagandist Fedorov on his experience in Europe: "I pissed and shat blood because of what they did to me". VIDEO
Kremlin propagandist Kirill Fedorov spoke about Europeans' "mockery" of Russians.
According to Censor.NET, a video in which Fedorov talks about his "bitter" experience was published on social media.
"Russian Z-propagandist Kirill Fedorov is on fire today, telling horrific stories about foaming and other atrocities against Russian prisoners of war in Ukrainian captivity, as well as about his bitter European experience and the terrible things that were done to him in Latvia. As usual, there is exactly zero evidence. At least he could have shown one video, but why? Half a million idiots will believe it anyway," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
