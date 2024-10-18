Fighters of 3rd SAB successfully counterattacked positions of the occupiers in Kharkiv region and captured several Russians: "Wrap him up. He’s a f#ggot, but I feel a little sorry for him". VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Brigade conducted a successful counterattack on the occupiers' positions in Kharkiv region and captured several Russians.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on the social network.

"The operation of the 2nd assault battalion, which captured a party of occupiers on the Kharkiv borders. The 1st and 2nd companies of the battalion counterattacked the enemy's positions. They stormed the landing and cleared the streets of the settlement. They continued to move forward despite being wounded. The occupants were smoked out of the forest dens and taken out of the basements of the bombed village," the commentary to the video reads.

Warning: Strong language!

See also Censor.NET: Elimination in close combat of a lost occupier who thought he was going to his own. VIDEO