Russian armored vehicle with landing party ’catches’ shot from Ukrainian tank from short distance. VIDEO
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian tankers destroyed a Russian armoured vehicle with landing party.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the precise short-range strike was posted on social media.
"A Russian armoured combat vehicle-suicide with landing party catches a shot close to a Ukrainian tank in the Kursk region. The comments of our soldiers are priceless. Just listen!" the author of the publication writes in the commentary.
Warning: Strong language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password