Russian armored vehicle with landing party ’catches’ shot from Ukrainian tank from short distance. VIDEO

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian tankers destroyed a Russian armoured vehicle with landing party.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the precise short-range strike was posted on social media.

"A Russian armoured combat vehicle-suicide with landing party catches a shot close to a Ukrainian tank in the Kursk region. The comments of our soldiers are priceless. Just listen!" the author of the publication writes in the commentary.

Warning: Strong language!

