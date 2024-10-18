We are developing "Victory Plan" in cooperation with partners, separately, preparations for second Peace Summit are underway - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 968th day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"We are working on the results of our negotiations, including meetings in Europe and conversations with our partners. We had a conversation with President Biden. We are preparing for meetings in Ukraine with the American team - political and military representatives. Earlier, our representatives - the Chief of the General Staff and Deputy Prime Minister Stefanishyna - were in Washington. Defense Minister Umierov, Foreign Minister Sybiha, and Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi are working with their counterparts in Europe.

We are developing our Victory Plan in cooperation with our partners. Separately, we are working on preparing for the second Peace Summit - real diplomacy. We need to end the war in a way that guarantees security and peace for Ukrainians and the whole of Ukraine. There will be relevant meetings between the Head of the Office of Yermak and Prime Minister Shmyhal. I am grateful to every leader, every state that has accepted our security arguments and is ready to help in the right way to steer the current situation towards peace.

Today, there was a report by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. This is the frontline. These are our areas. This is also the Kursk operation. We are defending our positions," Zelenskyy said.

