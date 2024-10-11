Victory Plan should lead to second Peace Summit for fair end of war - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Ukrainians at the end of the 961st day of the war with Russia.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"I am here, in Germany and yesterday in three countries in one day - Britain, France, and Italy - I presented our Victory Plan to the leaders of Europe. Prime Minister Starmer, President Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. And today - in a conversation with Olaf. All the details of our strategy for bringing peace - geopolitical, military, and economic.

We explained in London what kind of long-range capability we need now and what our vision is to strengthen the front. We had a very good conversation with Emmanuel, and France has already helped us unite other partners in many ways, and now we are counting on such leadership. Italy - Giorgi's position is very principled, he has a clear understanding of our motives and the needs of Europe. I thank Olaf for our conversation today, Germany has all the details - both on the military aspects and on the geopolitical and economic ones.

We must act together - everyone who has the necessary power, the necessary influence to guarantee a lasting peace, to force Russia to peace. But we must act now, in these months. We need to strengthen our guys at the front. Strengthen our common positions. Now, at the team level, we will work with our partners in Europe to maximize each planned step, and this Plan of ours should lead to an effective second Peace Summit, so that the war ends. And for it to be a just, fair end to the war," Zelenskyy said.