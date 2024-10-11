RF should participate in second Peace Summit, but we will not accept peace dictated by Russia - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that peace in Ukraine can only be realized on the basis of international law, emphasizing that it will require enormous efforts.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Scholz said this during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We agree that after the first peace conference in Burgenstock in June, another one will be held, and, as you said, Russia should also take part in it. It is clear that peace can only be realized on the basis of international law, which will require enormous efforts," Scholz said.

He expressed confidence that joint actions will continue to be determined by the desire to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

"We will not accept a peace dictated by Russia," Scholz added.

Read more: Air defense, "Gepards" and ammunition: Scholz announces €1.4 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine is seeking to organize the second Global Peace Summit by the end of 2024 and wants Russia to be present this time. But there will be no direct talks with Moscow at this meeting.