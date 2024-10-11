Air defense, "Gepards" and ammunition: Scholz announces €1.4 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Germany, along with Belgium, Denmark, and Norway, is preparing a large military aid package for Ukraine worth €1.4 billion. The assistance is planned to be provided by the end of 2024.

This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

Scholz reminded that Germany is in second place in terms of military assistance provided to Ukraine. He noted that air defense assistance remains central to helping Ukraine.

"We supplied Ukraine with a new military package worth 600 million euros. It included the fifth IRIS-T system, APCs, tanks, howitzers, ammunition and drones," the chancellor said.

In addition, Scholz announced a large package of military aid for Ukraine worth 1.4 billion euros. Germany is preparing it together with three NATO partners - Belgium, Denmark and Norway.

See more: Zelenskyy arrives in Germany to meet with Scholz. PHOTO

"By the end of the year, with the support of our partners - Belgium, Denmark, Norway - we will supply another package worth EUR 1.4 billion to Ukraine. It includes IRIS-T, Skyneх, Gepard, howitzers, self-propelled artillery systems, armored vehicles, combat drones, radars and ammunition. Next year we will continue our military support to Ukraine. We have already included 4 billion euros in our budget. This is direct bilateral military assistance," the German Chancellor said.

As a reminder, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to Berlin on Friday, October 11. He met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Read more: Czech Republic to fulfill its commitment to supply 500,000 ammunition to Ukraine - Fiala