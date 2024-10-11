Zelenskyy arrives in Germany to meet with Scholz. PHOTO

On Friday, 11 October, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin for a visit. He has a scheduled meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

It is noted that brief statements to the press are planned at the beginning.

Zelenskyy is expected to present Scholz with a "Victory Plan". The talks will first be held face-to-face, then in an extended circle.

The meeting with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who will host Zelenskyy after his talks with Scholz, will be held in the same format.

Earlier it was reported that security measures are being stepped up in Berlin ahead of the expected visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the German capital on 11 October.

The day before, Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in France on a visit to present Ukraine's Victory Plan to French President Emmanuel Macron at a meeting.

Zelenskyy also presented the "Victory Plan" to Giorgia Meloni, head of the Italian Council of Ministers, during his visit to the country.