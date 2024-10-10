Security measures are being stepped up in Berlin ahead of Zelenskyy’s visit - media

Security measures are being increased in Berlin ahead of the expected arrival of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the German capital on October 10.

It is noted that initially, additional measures were planned in connection with the arrival of US President Joe Biden, but he canceled the visit amid Hurricane "Milton".

So now the Berlin police will not have to cancel the planned security measures, as Zelenskyy's visit is expected.

The police union said that Zelenskyy is at the highest possible risk level, "which of course means that we have to use all available people to ensure the maximum level of security."

Police officers from other federal states and the federal police are expected to provide security assistance.

It is not yet known whether Zelenskyy will arrive in the center of Berlin from the airport by motorcade or by helicopter.

