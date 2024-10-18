Soldiers of 3rd SAB destroy occupiers in Kharkiv region with drone drops. VIDEO
Pilots from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces flew into enemy positions in the Kharkiv region to deliver a new batch of munitions.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
Several hits to enemy hideouts with subsequent fire. The rest - on manpower, with 200ths and 300ths invaders.
