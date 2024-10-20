Fighters of 73rd Maritime Center of SOF attacked locations of Russian UAV operators with "Wild Hornets" kamikaze drones. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the locations of Russian UAV operators with Wild Hornets kamikaze drones.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on the social network.
To make the number of casualties even higher and the number of occupants lower, please join the collection with your donation.
Link to the bank: https:// send.monobank.ua/jar/8R1fgGAYWh
Bank card number: 5375 4112 2287 9012
PayPal: [email protected]
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password