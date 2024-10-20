Fighters of 73rd Maritime Center of SOF attacked locations of Russian UAV operators with "Wild Hornets" kamikaze drones. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 73rd Naval Special Operations Centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the locations of Russian UAV operators with Wild Hornets kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on the social network.

