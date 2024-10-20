ENG
Occupier dies on battlefield from ammunition drops by fighters of 30th SMB. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade eliminated the Russian invader with accurate ammunition drops from a drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

See also: Soldiers of the 73rd Maritime Centre of the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked locations of Russian UAV operators with Wild Hornets kamikaze drones. VIDEO.

