Occupier dies on battlefield from ammunition drops by fighters of 30th SMB. VIDEO
The soldiers of the 30th Separate Mechanized Brigade eliminated the Russian invader with accurate ammunition drops from a drone.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password