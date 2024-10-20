Mykolaiv marines saved group of comrades in battles in Kursk direction. VIDEO

9 marines from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade took up a position to cover the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers from Lyubymivka in Kursk region, but were surrounded by dozens of occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, our soldiers decided to make the enemy pay a heavy price and called all the artillery that was nearby to their position to hit the enemy and not surrender. Everything was used: cluster munitions, high-explosive ammunition, and air bursts.

"Everyone at the headquarters was saddened by the deaths of the brave marines, as their building was hit directly and caught fire. But we were so happy and surprised when we saw one guy in the evening after the battle, and then 8 others. All of them were alive. When they were leaving the area, they picked up other wounded soldiers on the way. Real heroes!!!", the video commented.

See also: Defence forces repel enemy attack and destroy 2 tanks and 4 infantry fighting vehicles. VIDEO.