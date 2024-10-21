Pilots of Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopter shot down Russian drone: "Godfather, look! We shot down "Shahed!". VIDEO
The crew of a Mi-24 helicopter destroyed an enemy "Shahed" attack drone in the air.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack and a fragment of the Russian UAV's crash were posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password