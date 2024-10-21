Russian SUV "Niva" explodes after "Wild Hornets" drone attack. VIDEO
A "Wild Hornets" drone operator from the "Bulava" unit destroyed a Russian "Niva" SUV that was racing along a field road.
According to Censor.NET, the video of the attack shows that the first blow managed to stop the car, and the next hit it so that it exploded.
