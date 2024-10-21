ENG
Russian SUV "Niva" explodes after "Wild Hornets" drone attack. VIDEO

A "Wild Hornets" drone operator from the "Bulava" unit destroyed a Russian "Niva" SUV that was racing along a field road.

According to Censor.NET, the video of the attack shows that the first blow managed to stop the car, and the next hit it so that it exploded.

Watch more: Soldiers of 73rd NSOC destroyed Russian warehouse with fuel and lubricants and eliminated 10 occupiers using "Wild Hornets" drones. VIDEO

drones (2469) drones from Censor.NET readers (116) Dyki Shershni (159)
