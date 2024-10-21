ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9676 visitors online
News Video War
17 957 27

Eliminated occupier without pants lies in field after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO 18+

The soldiers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade repelled a Russian assault with 23 armoured vehicles.

The Russian command sent 19 armoured fighting vehicles and 4 tanks to the attack. Our soldiers destroyed 5 armoured vehicles and 1 tank, and damaged 3 armoured personnel carriers and 1 tank. The surviving enemy armoured vehicles fled after the battle, Censor.NET reports.

Ukrainian defenders managed to kill 24 Russian soldiers and wounded another 20.

Watch more: Occupiers criticize their battalion commander, who plans to kill them: "Please deal with this #sshole with call sign Atlas.". VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9325) liquidation (2478) assaul (173) 79th Separate Airmobile Brigade (106)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 