Eliminated occupier without pants lies in field after Ukrainian drone attack. VIDEO 18+
The soldiers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade repelled a Russian assault with 23 armoured vehicles.
The Russian command sent 19 armoured fighting vehicles and 4 tanks to the attack. Our soldiers destroyed 5 armoured vehicles and 1 tank, and damaged 3 armoured personnel carriers and 1 tank. The surviving enemy armoured vehicles fled after the battle, Censor.NET reports.
Ukrainian defenders managed to kill 24 Russian soldiers and wounded another 20.
