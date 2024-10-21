ENG
Border guards destroyed 2 military vehicles and 2 D-20 howitzers in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO

In the Vovchansk sector, border guards of the "Hart" brigade used FPV drones to fire on enemy vehicles and artillery positions.

According to Censor.NET, as a result of the work of our defenders, two occupiers' military vehicles and two D-20 howitzers were destroyed.

