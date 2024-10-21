POW from Wagner PMC tells about his march on Moscow: "Our task was to cancel Shoigu and Gerasimov’". VIDEO

Maxim Komisarov is a Russian POW. Originally from Vologda, he has been in prison since he was fifteen. Komisarov once joined the Wagner PMC and participated in Yevgeny Prigozhin's march on Moscow.

According to him, the Russian mercenaries were ordered to either arrest Sergei Shoigu and Valery Gerasimov or "to cancel them."

"We were driving and were cheering ourselves up, I have never seen such a mood in the Ministry of Defense. We had nothing to lose, two mortgages were taken out," the Russian said.

According to Censor.NET, he told about how the occupier got to the war and later to captivity in an exclusive interview with Yurii Butusov. For more details, watch the interview on Butusov Plus YouTube channel.

Watch more: Russian infantryman throws rifle at kamikaze drone of 5th SAB. VIDEO