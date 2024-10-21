ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9539 visitors online
News Video
2 089 41

Kursk operation allowed Ukraine to become more active in exchanges, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In an evening video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allowed Ukraine to become more active in exchanges - to return our soldiers from Russian captivity.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Today, I also held important meetings with Commander-in-Chief  Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych, and Minister of Defence of Ukraine Umierov. We discussed in detail the situation on the frontline areas - Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Kharkiv and all other frontlines. The reports were not only about the current circumstances and our actions but also about the future. Accordingly, we discussed the supply and armament of our brigades.

We discussed the Kursk operation separately - we are holding our positions there, and I thank every soldier for their bravery. We must remember that the Kursk operation serves a strategic purpose. The war must return to the territory from which it came. This is true when a buffer zone is created on the aggressor's territory. And the Kursk operation also allowed Ukraine to become more active in exchanges - to return our soldiers from Russian captivity. Everyone can see this.

I thank all the combat brigades, every unit that is fighting on the front line," Zelenskyy said.

Watch more: Zelenskyy and Austin discuss expanding use of long-range weapons and defense needs. VIDEO

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6718) address (354) Kursk (769)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 