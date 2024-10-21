Kursk operation allowed Ukraine to become more active in exchanges, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In an evening video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Kursk operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine allowed Ukraine to become more active in exchanges - to return our soldiers from Russian captivity.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.

"Today, I also held important meetings with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, Chief of the General Staff Barhylevych, and Minister of Defence of Ukraine Umierov. We discussed in detail the situation on the frontline areas - Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Kharkiv and all other frontlines. The reports were not only about the current circumstances and our actions but also about the future. Accordingly, we discussed the supply and armament of our brigades.

We discussed the Kursk operation separately - we are holding our positions there, and I thank every soldier for their bravery. We must remember that the Kursk operation serves a strategic purpose. The war must return to the territory from which it came. This is true when a buffer zone is created on the aggressor's territory. And the Kursk operation also allowed Ukraine to become more active in exchanges - to return our soldiers from Russian captivity. Everyone can see this.

I thank all the combat brigades, every unit that is fighting on the front line," Zelenskyy said.

