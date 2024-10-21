Cargo plane with Russians shot down in sky over Sudan - Russian media. VIDEO

Russian media are spreading information that a cargo plane carrying Russians has crashed in Sudan.

This is reported by RBC. News and Censor.NET reports.

"The plane was shot down in Darfur in western Sudan, where fighting continues between the Rapid Reaction Force (RRF) and the regular army. Videos of the alleged crash site have been posted on social media," the statement said.

At the crash site, the pilots' documents were found, including a Russian passport, a certificate of the chief engineer of Airline Transport Corporation FZC, a company based in the UAE and associated with Kyrgyzstan.

It is noted that the certificate also says "Manas International Airport" - the main international airport of Kyrgyzstan.