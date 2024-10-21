Soldiers of 3rd SAB stop enemy infantry attack and eliminate group of occupiers. VIDEO
Ukrainian troops continue to destroy Russian soldiers and their equipment. Soldiers of the 3rd separate assault brigade stopped a new attack on the frontline.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the brigade's Telegram channel.
"The occupiers' suicide squad was first defeated into smaller groups by drone strikes. Those who managed to run to the planting were immediately shelled with cluster munitions," the statement said.
"And while the Russians were scattering in all directions to escape, they were being hit by artillery and drone strikes," the soldiers added.
