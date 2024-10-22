Russia’s newest T-90M "Proryv" tank explodes after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO
A kamikaze drone operator from the 46th SAAB has destroyed Russia's latest T-90M "Proryv" tank.
According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The recording shows that the enemy armoured vehicle exploded after the drone strike.
