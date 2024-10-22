ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9539 visitors online
News Video War
7 529 13

Russia’s newest T-90M "Proryv" tank explodes after kamikaze drone attack. VIDEO

A kamikaze drone operator from the 46th SAAB has destroyed Russia's latest T-90M "Proryv" tank.

According to Censor.NET, a video of a successful attack by a Ukrainian soldier was posted on social media. The recording shows that the enemy armoured vehicle exploded after the drone strike.

Watch more: Russian man engulfed by fire after being hit by "Javelin" ATGM jumps out of his tank and runs as fast as he can across field. VIDEO

Author: 

tank (1093) Donetska region (3919) 46 Airborne Brigade (35) drones (2469)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 