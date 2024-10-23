"Loaf" with "honors" carrying coffins of seven "heroes of SMO" on trailer along street in Russian Perm: "Wives and relatives are forced to pay for this delivery". VIDEO

A video was published online showing the transportation of coffins with the bodies of liquidated occupiers in Russian Perm.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows that from honors the occupiers deserved a trailer for a car with seven coffins on it and a "loaf", which is familiar to the invaders, as a vehicle.

