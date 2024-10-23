ENG
Aerial reconnaissance men mocking occupier, who is pretending to be dead: "Look, look, f#ck! And fly is climbing on face! It’s two Oscars! Leonardo DiCaprio has nothing on him". VIDEO

The occupier tried in vain to divert the attention of Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance by pretending to be dead.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian's acting skills impressed the Ukrainian soldiers and made them laugh.

Warning: Strong language!

Watch more: Due to his size, Russian was unable to hide in concrete pipe from drone attack. VIDEO

