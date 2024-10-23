Ukrainian soldiers filmed elimination of occupier, who stood motionless in middle of field. VIDEO

The soldiers of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade together with the soldiers of the 55th Separate Artillery Brigade eliminated the Russian invader with a kamikaze drone strike. The Russian stood motionless in the middle of the field and probably expected the drone not to attack him.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the Operatyvnyi ZSU telegram channel.

