Defense Forces destroyed enemy’s ammunition depot, dugouts and hideouts at night using Baba Yaga drone. VIDEO
At night, border guards used a Baba Yaga drone to hit an ammunition depot, dugouts and enemy hideouts in the Kharkiv direction.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.
