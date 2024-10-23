ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
6792 visitors online
News Video War
4 284 2

Defense Forces destroyed enemy’s ammunition depot, dugouts and hideouts at night using Baba Yaga drone. VIDEO

At night, border guards used a Baba Yaga drone to hit an ammunition depot, dugouts and enemy hideouts in the Kharkiv direction.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of Ukrainian soldiers was published on the State Border Guard Service's telegram channel.

Watch more: Border guards eliminate 8 occupiers, destroy MTLB and Russian howitzer in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Author: 

State Border Patrol (1157) Kharkivshchyna (1976) elimination (5284)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 