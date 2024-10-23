United States has approved decision to provide $20 billion from frozen Russian assets - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In an evening video address, the president said that the United States had already decided to provide $20 billion. These funds are secured by frozen Russian assets.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"I held a meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to discuss current issues and some urgent decisions that need to be made. I also had a meeting with National Security and Defence Council Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko to discuss the implementation of NSDC decisions and the preparation of some military issues for the next meeting.

There was a report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi on the frontline and the Kursk operation. Most attention was paid to the difficult areas in Donetsk region, as well as the needs of our soldiers and combat brigades for prompt supplies from our partners. Efficiency always means greater results. I want to recognise our soldiers today: The 38th Separate Marine Brigade in the Pokrovsk direction and the 79th Air Assault Brigade in the Kurakhove direction Thank you, guys!

There is now important news from the United States: America has decided to provide $20 billion. These are funds secured by frozen Russian assets. Part of the G7's decision on $50 billion for Ukraine is for our protection, for our resilience. This is what will really support us. And it is important to implement it this year. I thank the United States, I thank the entire G7," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s "Victory Plan" was called "unpromising" in US - Economist