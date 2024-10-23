Soldiers of 5th SAB stopped occupiers on way to our positions and eliminated enemy infantry. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th Separate Kyiv Assault Brigade stopped the enemy on the way to our positions and eliminated a group of occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful work of the Ukrainian soldiers was published on the brigade's Telegram channel.

During the successful operation, the enemy infantry attempting to attack were destroyed. Thanks to the unit's accurate fire and brave actions, the aggressor retreated, losing a significant number of personnel," the soldiers said.

